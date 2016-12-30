I wish everyone a happy new year 2017

Posted on December 30, 2016 by Jón Frímann
Send to Kindle

I wish everyone a happy new year 2017 and I hope that year is good, with not too many up and downs. I have had a difficult year in 2016, with loosing my grandpa (on my father side, he was 85 years old and lost to cancer) and my step-father (57 years old) in a single year. The recovery is slow, but it is going to happen. As everything that hurts one in a sufficient way, this is going to leave a scar that is going to fade over time, but that is going to happen slowly over decades, not years.

I can’t say that for my parts that 2016 was a good year for me. I hope for that reason the year 2017 is going to be a better one. At least I can hope so. With that I wish everyone a happy new year 2017 and I hope that people can make the best of out if it, regardless what happens in next 365 days.

Article schedule

December 31: No new articles unless a major earthquake swarm or eruption happens.
January 1, 2017: Same as above.
January 2, 2017: Normal schedule if anything happens.

This entry was posted in Website. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to I wish everyone a happy new year 2017

  1. William Gunning says:
    December 30, 2016 at 08:36

    Happy new year to you also Jon. I hope this coming year is better for you and I think it should be interesting in Iceland.

    Reply
  2. Kay Tina Cook says:
    December 30, 2016 at 08:58

    Happy New Year, Jón, you deserve a better year in 2017.

    Reply
  3. Janic says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:25

    A happy new Year, I hope you do have a better year in 2017.
    I lost my father this year to cancer and i hope just like you that the pain fades over time. But he will never be forgotten.

    Reply
  4. Jack McIlveen says:
    December 30, 2016 at 22:24

    May 2017 blow away all the nightmares of 2016. Here’s hoping you have a great and Happy New Year !!

    Reply
  5. Louise says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:23

    All the very best for 2017 jon! Thanks for all your hard work.

    Reply
  6. Gizmo says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:48

    Happy New Year everybody!!!

    Yesterday, 30. Dec 2016 there was a small swarm of 7 quakes on the northwest flank of Torfajökull caldera. First 4 were shallow, between 0.1 km and 0.2 km deep ranging from mag 1.2 to 2.7.
    Next 2 quakes had a depth of 1.1 km, but were less powerfull. The last one was 4.8 km deep.
    Torfajökull is believed to be connected to Bardarbunga-system at its SW-end (german wiki)

    Reply
  7. Jón Frímann says:
    December 31, 2016 at 18:00

    Earthquake swarm in Bárðarbunga volcano. I’ll post updates tomorrow (maybe). Largest earthquake measured so far had magnitude of 4,0 (1st review at Icelandic Met Office).

    Reply
  8. Luisport says:
    December 31, 2016 at 18:39

    Saturday
    31.12.2016 17:46:00 64.670 -17.420 8.6 km 3.6 99.0 6.1 km ENE of Bárðarbunga

    Saturday
    31.12.2016 17:35:22 64.668 -17.460 4.2 km 3.3 99.0 4.4 km NE of Bárðarbunga
    Saturday
    31.12.2016 17:31:17 64.674 -17.461 6.6 km 3.9 99.0 4.9 km NE of Bárðarbunga

    Reply
  9. William Gunning says:
    December 31, 2016 at 19:14

    And happy new year bardarbunga she must have been feeling left out

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *