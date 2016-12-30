Send to Kindle

I wish everyone a happy new year 2017 and I hope that year is good, with not too many up and downs. I have had a difficult year in 2016, with loosing my grandpa (on my father side, he was 85 years old and lost to cancer) and my step-father (57 years old) in a single year. The recovery is slow, but it is going to happen. As everything that hurts one in a sufficient way, this is going to leave a scar that is going to fade over time, but that is going to happen slowly over decades, not years.

I can’t say that for my parts that 2016 was a good year for me. I hope for that reason the year 2017 is going to be a better one. At least I can hope so. With that I wish everyone a happy new year 2017 and I hope that people can make the best of out if it, regardless what happens in next 365 days.

Article schedule

December 31: No new articles unless a major earthquake swarm or eruption happens.

January 1, 2017: Same as above.

January 2, 2017: Normal schedule if anything happens.