I wish everyone a happy new year 2017 and I hope that year is good, with not too many up and downs. I have had a difficult year in 2016, with loosing my grandpa (on my father side, he was 85 years old and lost to cancer) and my step-father (57 years old) in a single year. The recovery is slow, but it is going to happen. As everything that hurts one in a sufficient way, this is going to leave a scar that is going to fade over time, but that is going to happen slowly over decades, not years.
I can’t say that for my parts that 2016 was a good year for me. I hope for that reason the year 2017 is going to be a better one. At least I can hope so. With that I wish everyone a happy new year 2017 and I hope that people can make the best of out if it, regardless what happens in next 365 days.
Article schedule
December 31: No new articles unless a major earthquake swarm or eruption happens.
January 1, 2017: Same as above.
January 2, 2017: Normal schedule if anything happens.
Happy new year to you also Jon. I hope this coming year is better for you and I think it should be interesting in Iceland.
Happy New Year, Jón, you deserve a better year in 2017.
A happy new Year, I hope you do have a better year in 2017.
I lost my father this year to cancer and i hope just like you that the pain fades over time. But he will never be forgotten.
May 2017 blow away all the nightmares of 2016. Here’s hoping you have a great and Happy New Year !!
All the very best for 2017 jon! Thanks for all your hard work.
Happy New Year everybody!!!
Yesterday, 30. Dec 2016 there was a small swarm of 7 quakes on the northwest flank of Torfajökull caldera. First 4 were shallow, between 0.1 km and 0.2 km deep ranging from mag 1.2 to 2.7.
Next 2 quakes had a depth of 1.1 km, but were less powerfull. The last one was 4.8 km deep.
Torfajökull is believed to be connected to Bardarbunga-system at its SW-end (german wiki)
Earthquake swarm in Bárðarbunga volcano. I’ll post updates tomorrow (maybe). Largest earthquake measured so far had magnitude of 4,0 (1st review at Icelandic Met Office).
Saturday
31.12.2016 17:31:17 64.674 -17.461 6.6 km 3.9 99.0 4.9 km NE of Bárðarbunga
Saturday
31.12.2016 17:46:00 64.670 -17.420 8.6 km 3.6 99.0 6.1 km ENE of Bárðarbunga
Saturday
31.12.2016 17:35:22 64.668 -17.460 4.2 km 3.3 99.0 4.4 km NE of Bárðarbunga
Saturday
And happy new year bardarbunga she must have been feeling left out