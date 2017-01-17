Minor earthquake activity on TFZ (Tjörnes Fracture Zone)

It is quiet in Iceland at the moment. Nothing much to report, so I’m reporting this minor earthquake activity in TFZ.

Few earthquakes have happened in TFZ for the last 48 hours, most earthquakes have been small and the largest ones have reached magnitude 2,5.



Minor earthquake activity in TFZ. Copyright of this image belongs to Icelandic Met Office.

This type of quiet period is common in Iceland. Since activity happens in bursts with long quiet spells between them. Since this website mostly reports current events, rather than anything historical I don’t have a lot to write about at the moment. I’m considering writing about other global activity while it’s quiet in Iceland.

