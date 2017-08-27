Strong earthquake activity in Bárðarbunga volcano during the night

During the night of 27-August-2017 two strong earthquakes took place in Bárðarbunga volcano. The two earthquakes had magnitude 3,8 at 01:42 UTC and magnitude 4,2 at 01:45 UTC. The second earthquake is the largest earthquake to happen since 02-August-2017 when a magnitude 4,5 earthquake took place.



The earthquake activity in Bárðarbunga volcano. Copyright of this image belongs to Icelandic Met Office.

Over the past few months there has been a considerable decrease in earthquakes happening in Bárðarbunga volcano. Now earthquakes don’t appear weekly or every 14 days as was the case for a long time. Now a strong earthquake with magnitude above 3,5 or above 4,0 happens once a month or twice a month as is the case for August-2017. This brings up the question of Bárðarbunga volcano is getting close to being fully inflated again since the eruption in Holuhraun ended in February-2015.

